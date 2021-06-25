Mandaue City master lists more COVID-19 vaccine applicants

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has already master listed 154,000 individuals for vaccination, more than half of the city’s target vaccinees of 295,000 to achieve herd immunity.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the Mandaue City Vaccination Operations Center, said that after implementing the full-blown vaccination registration in the city’s 27 barangays this week, the city’s registrants increased from 80,000 last week to 154,000 individuals today, June 25, 2021.

Malate said minors aged 15 years old and above were included in the master listing so that whenever they will be allowed to be vaccinated, the city already has the numbers.

Malate said accomplishing the registration would not mean that he or she would automatically get vaccinated but the individual would just get an allocation of COVID-19 vaccine.

The city has already vaccinated 47,291 individuals with 5,931 already receiving their second doses. The city has a population of 422,000.

Malate said they were given until July 1 by General Melquiades Feliciano, IATF-EID deputy chief implementer for the Visayas to submit the master list.

Aside from this, Malate said that after the full-blown registration on July 1, the city would be strengthening the information campaign for COVID-19 vaccines because there were individuals mostly indigents, who were scared and had refused to be included in the master list.

He said they will be conducting seminars about the vaccine and vaccination program soon with private companies and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs).

Mayor Jonas Cortes also encouraged Mandauehanons to get vaccinated and avail of any vaccine brand available.

“Ang sige og ingun that the best vaccine is the one that is available,” said Cortes. /rcg