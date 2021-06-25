‘Tatak Mandaue Year 2’, ‘Experience Mandaue’ launched virtually

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue Investment Promotions Action Center (MIPAC) has launched virtually the “Tatak Mandaue Year 2” and “Experience Mandaue” on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The program, which started last year, aims to help small and micro businesses that have been affected by the pandemic by promoting their products online.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, executive director of MIPAC, said according to the participating enterprises last year, their sales increased after they were featured in the “Tatak Mandaue” program.

Cabahug said just like last year they would also be awarding home grown businesess soon.

Aside from small and micro businesses, MIPAC this year would be awarding medium and large enterprises, and longtime running businesses or those who are operating for at least 50 years in the city.

Last year, 26 Mandaue enterprises were awarded and were continuing to be recipients of MIPAC’s services such as promotional mileage, training referrals, and linkages.

Aside from this, the “Experience Mandaue” program was also launched where customers would be given freebies or discounts.

To receive discounts, customers will only need to consecutively buy products to the participating enterprises, post and share their exciting “Tatak Mandaue” experience on Facebook and Instagram, and tag chooseMandaue with the hashtags #ExperienceMandaue #ChooseMandaue.

Currently, there are now nine participating enterprises namely Chef’s Table, Mama’s Little Secret, Profood International Corp., Mandaue’s Nutricious, Snakyard, FPD Food International Inc., Ani at Maayo Hotel, and Vcente Bat Choyan.

Cabahug said Tatak Mandaue would now be celebrated yearly.

He said they were also planning to include Mandaue businesses that were offering services and would also feature the city’s tourist spots in the coming years.

