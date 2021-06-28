CPPO exec: Cebu City cops in control, lesser need for civilians to carry guns here

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is a lesser need for civilian organizations to carry firearms here in Cebu City because police are in control of the peace and order situation, and the crime rate is still manageable.

This was the assessment of Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director of operations of the Cebu City Police Office or CCPO, of the crime situation in the city.

Parilla said this amid reports about the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief supporting President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposal to arm civilian organizations or anti-crime volunteers, whom the President considered as partners of the police in fighting crimes.

The CCPO deputy director for operations said that the crime rate in Cebu City, despite it being a highly urbanized city, was really manageable, citing having only 13 crime incidents last week as an example of the crime rate in the city.

However, he said that whatever the national headquarters would decide, they would abide by it.

Parilla said they would just wait for the order of the PNP chief.

He also said that if this would push through, for sure, there would be guidelines for these civilians or civilian organizations for them to carry firearms.

On Sunday, June 27, General Eleazer backed the call of President Duterte to arm civilian groups stressing its need in “ensuring their own protection”.

Eleazar also said these volunteers would have to secure a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF), a requirement for civilians before they could buy firearms; a firearm license; and the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR).

The PNP chief also clarified that the PNP will not issue guns to these civilians, but they would have to buy their own firearms themselves.

