Kapuno rules Cepca online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filemon Kapuno III and Antonio Cabibil ruled the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament last Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Kapuno dominated the Prexy Jerry Arena while Cabibil topped the all-Cepcans category in the tournament sponsored by none other than Cepca president Jerry Maratas and Singapore-based Cepcan Lincoln Yap who is also an international arbiter.

The 43-year-old Kapuno, who is an architect by profession, scorerd 38 points in the Prexy Jerry Arena that featured an arena-style blitz competition.

Former weekly champion Dr. Leo Lofranco settled for second with 34 points followed by Nicanor Cuizon with 30 points for third place. Jonard Labadan landed at fourth with 27 points and Gabriel Misterio at fifth place with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old Cabibil finished the 11-round Swiss system competition of the all-Cepcans category by scoring nine wins with one draw for a total of 9.5 points.

Cabibil is a former Cebu Chess King in 1995 and 2007 and national Prisaa gold medalist. He is also a former Southwestern University (SWU) varsity woodpusher.

Isen Monteo trailed Cabibil at second place with 8.5 points while Toledo Trojans’ National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. rounded off the top three with 8.0 points.

Former weekly champion Jimmy Ty Jr. placed fourth with 7.5 points while Nolan Coca placed fifth with 6.5 points, and Amado Olea Jr. finishing at sixth place with 6.0 points.