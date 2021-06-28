Mandaue resumes vaccinations with arrival of 4K vaccines

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has resumed its COVID-19 vaccination in all of its four vaccination centers on Monday, June 28, 2021, after it received 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, Medical Officer III of the city’s City Health Office, said the city’s vaccination was temporarily stopped on Friday due to the lack of vaccines.

However, on the same day the city received 4,000 doses and decided to inoculate uniformed personnel at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building.

Today, the city has resumed the vaccination in all its four vaccination centers catering individuals who belong to A1 to A5 categories.

The city’s four vaccination sites were the the city’s Cultural and Sports Complex, UCLM campus new building, Pacific Mall, and J Centre Mall.

Catulong said the supply of vaccines was expected to be consumed just until tomorrow.

The city averages 2,000 vaccinees per day at the four vaccination centers.

Catulong said so far, they were no feedbacks from the Department of Health in Central Visayas on when would be the city’s next allocation of vaccines.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu resumes vaccination with arrival of 4K Sinovac vaccines

Mandaue City master lists more COVID-19 vaccine applicants

Mandaue City Vaccine Board not encouraging walk-in applicants

Mandaue exec to public: Don’t let your guard down, COVID still here

Mandaue focusing on vaccination registration drive

/dbs