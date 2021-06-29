Top VisMin Super Cup official hopeful Mindanao leg will open as scheduled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chelito Caro, the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup basketball operations chief, is very optimistic that the Mindanao leg will kick off on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur amidst the high quarantine status of the city.

Pagadian City and the rest of the Zamboanga Peninsula have been placed under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) status due to the surging COVID-19 infections in the region for the past month.

Zamboanga del Sur is under MECQ until July 15, 2021.

Because of this, the event’s opening was moved from June 22 to July 2, 2021, in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

“Taas ang kaso sa COVID-19 diri, pero para nako lang, medyo normal ra man diri pero under MECQ lagi. Kinahanglan jud ug gamay nga adjustment from us and ang governor mismo diri sa Pagadian nangita jud ug paagi nga makasugod ta inig July2 kay taas na kaayo ang panahon nga sige ug extend,” Caro told CDN Digital.

“Mag wait mi sa advise sa governor diri kung unsa jud.”

Compared to the Alcantara bubble during the Visayas leg which ran from April to May, Caro said they will be more strict in imposing the rules and regulations for all teams and officials in the Mindanao leg to prevent COVID-19 infections within the bubble.

“Naa na tanan teams sa bubble. Naa na sila designated hotels and dili sila pwede maka gawas ug sulod sa bubble. Mas strikto diri sa Pagadian kaysa Alcantara,” added Caro.

The league will also impose harsh penalties on those who will violate their health and safety protocols. Everyone must comply with the league’s health and safety protocols or else they get kicked out of the bubble.

“Naa naman mi penalties sa mga mo violate sa atong protocols. Amo jud gi istrikto ug maayo diri kay daghan ug COVID-19 cases diri. Dili lang jud mo kumpyansa. Tanan players ug teams gym-hotel ug vice versa ra jud ilang paingnan,” Caro explained.

Amidst the COVID-19 scare, Caro expects a very exciting basketball action between the nine competing teams in the Mindanao leg.

He said that all players are very hungry to get into action after the delays.

“Mag expect jud atong mga basketball fans ug nindot nga competition diri, tungod sa mga teams nga daghan jud ug lig-on ug tungod sad sa ka excited sa mga players nga makaduwa na jud kay kapila na move atong schedule. Gigil na kaayo sila moduwa, so nindot jud ang competition ani,” said Caro.

The nine competing teams in the Mindanao leg include the ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, Basilan Peace Riders, Clarin Sto. Niño, Iligan City Archangels, Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, MisOr Brew Authoritea, Pagadian Explorers, Roxas Vanguards, and the Zamboanga City JPS. /rcg