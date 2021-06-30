16 vaccinated individuals test positive for COVID-19 in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City contact-tracing team has recorded about 16 partially and fully vaccinated individuals in the city who tested positive for COVID-19.

Lawyer Julius Ceasar Entise, head of the city’s contact-tracing team, said of the 16 cases, the latest one was just recorded the other day.

Entise said the individuals were mostly asymptomatic while some have only experienced mild symptoms of the virus.

With this, Entise is reminding the public, including vaccinated individuals, not to be complacent and still follow health protocols.

He reminded the public that vaccines only help protect individuals from severe symptoms of the virus but they can still be infected and can infect others.

“The other day naa sad, suko gani kaayo. Lisod kaayo pagpasabot. He was so disappointed kay he knows that he has been fully vaccinated, ngano daw na positive siya, dili daw katuuhan ang vaccine, everything, that’s why we have to explain it to them. It does not mean manggud nga mabakunahan ka dili naka matakdan, matakdan gihapon ka ug makatakod gihapon ka sa uban. Importante anang bakuna kay dili ka magrabehan masakit para dili mapuno ang ato’ng hospital sama sa nahitabo last year. It really takes a lot of explaining for people to understand,” said Entise.

The city has already vaccinated about 50,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, Entise said the city’s contact tracers are also now helping the city in educating the residents about the vaccine and encouraging them to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We have a monthly meeting to evaluate things, we just cannot stay fix on certain practices. COVID is evolving, we have to also evolve together with COVID to get ahead of it all the time. That vaccination is already here is part of the job of the contact tracers to teach and convince people to get vaccinated. Grabe na multi-tasking sa ato’ng contact tracers, ” he said. /rcg

