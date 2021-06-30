Caubian village chief faces preventive suspension

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Aside from criminal charges for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practice Act, Caubian Barangay Captain Jackson Matbagon is also facing a preventive suspension from the Lapu-Lapu City Council.

Lapu-Lapu City vice-mayor Celedonio Sitoy said that they have already passed a resolution to preventively suspend Matbagon within 60 days.

The resolution was already forwarded to the office of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and submitted to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for implementation.

“But I heard nga murag gi-implement ba niya, 60 days man to ang among recommendation,” Sitoy said.

On Monday, June 28, 2021, the village chief was arrested in Barangay Gun-ob.

The cases stemmed after Matbagon ordered the uprooting of a solar panel lamp post on March 30, 2021, which was installed by Chan.

Major Narciso Abapo, Police Station 3 commander, through the supervision of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, implemented the warrant of arrest against Matbagon issued by Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Ronald Caramba Tolentino on June 25, 2021.

Matbagon, however, was able to pay a bail bond worth P90,000.

Chan, for his part, clarified that the filing of a criminal case against Matbagon has nothing to do with politics.

“Part ni sa atong trabaho nga panerbisyo lang. Since naa siyay nalapas sa atong pag-implementar sa mga proyekto nga iyang gibabagan, iyaha na pod na nga tulubagon ngadto sa husgado ug ngadto sa Lapu-lapu City Council,” Chan said.

In a statement, Matbagon admitted that he was shocked by his arrest since he did not receive any subpoena for the case.

He added that he also did not receive a copy of the criminal complaint against him, and was not given the opportunity to answer the complaint and submit his counter-affidavit.

“Nahibong ko nganong naa man koy warrant of arrest nga wala man koy criminal case. Mao nang ako dayon ni gisusi,” Matbagon said.

Upon inquiry, Matbagon learned that the Mayor of Lapu-Lapu City filed a case against him for violation of Paragraph E, Section 3 of Republic Act No. 3019, which is “Causing any undue injury to any party, including the Government, or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of his official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence. This provision shall apply to officers and employees of offices or government corporations charged with the grant of licenses or permits or other concessions.”

For Matbagon, the case filed against him is a form of harassment, especially since the May 2022 election is drawing near.

“Dili lang gyud unta sila magpalusot ug kaso. Bisag kihaon pa ko niya ug kadaghan, dili gyud gihapon ko manumpa pabor niya. Modapig gyud ko kanunay sa tinood nga kaayohan sa katawhan,” he said.

Matbagon is an ally of former Lapu-Lapu City Mayor and now Lapu-Lapu City Representative Paz Radaza.

