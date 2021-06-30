Koreans residing in Lapu-Lapu included in city’s vaccination program –Ahong

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has assured Korean nationals residing in the city that they will be included in the vaccination rollout against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This after the Cebu Korean Association, Inc. appealed to the city to include their members in the vaccination efforts of the government.

Chan, however, said that they still need to undergo the process through registering online or manually so that they can be master-listed.

“They can register, either online or they can do it manually, that we distribute the forms to their hotel. Actually, the tourism commission was also doing that for our frontliners,” Chan said.

Teddy Park, secretary of the Cebu Korean Association, Inc., also said that their members are experiencing difficulties in registering online in the vaccination program.

“We still do have some difficulties, like online registration or whatsoever, we have a list of few pieces of information on how we can do it,” Park said.

Park said that currently, the Cebu Korean Association, Inc. has around 3,000 members residing in Cebu. /rcg