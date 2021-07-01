What did I violate to get booted out of PDP-Laban? Pacquiao asks

MANILA, Philippines— For Senator Manny Pacquiao, there is no reason why he should be ousted as president of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

PDP-Laban is set to meet this month to elect its officers, fueling talks of his possible ouster after hitting the alleged corruption under the present administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte happens to be the chairman of PDP-Laban.

“What violation na ginawa ko para magalit sila, para tanggalin nila ako?” Pacquiao said over Teleradyo interview on Thursday when asked the possibility of him being booted out of the party.

(What rule did I violate for them to get angry at me, to remove me from the party?)

“May due process ba yan kung gagawin nila o baka sila mismo, itong si Cusi mismo ang hindi sumusunod sa due process,” he said referring to party vice chairman, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Will there be due process if they do that or maybe they are the ones, or Cusi himself is not following due process.)

It was Cusi, who presided over PDP-Laban’s meeting in May where party members adopted a resolution urging Duterte to run for vice president in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao said the meeting was not sanctioned and in violation of the party’s own rules.

When pressed about his possible ouster, Pacquiao just appealed for “delicadeza” and insisted he has the support of majority of PDP-Laban, including the “real” owner of the party.

PDP-Laban is founded by former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. His son, incumbent Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, serves as executive vice chairman of the party.

JPV