LOOK: Actress Ara Mina looks stunning in her Baroque Rococo-inspired gown

Actress Ara Mina looked stunning in her dazzling Baroque Rococo-inspired gown as she tied the knot with businessman Dave Almarinez in Baguio City on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The actress’s bridal gown was made by designer Leo Almodal.

According to Almodal, the gown was done ‘intricately handcrafted and fully crystallized to perfection’.

“From the elaborate neckpiece, bodice, sleeves to the hem! Baroque Rococo-inspired princess ball dress. Corseted and cinched to emphasize her tiny waistline of 23”!,” Almodal wrote in an Instagram post.

“A true fairytale and a royal wedding indeed!” he added.

In his post, he describes Ara as a ‘down to earth, kind, easy to work with and very professional’ celebrity.

“It was her idea and her dream and my job is to bring her vision to life! Like a fairy Godfather listening to a princess who is becoming a queen in her own right. Working with Hazel (Ara’s real name) is a pleasure and privilege,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Almodal (@leoalmodal)

RELATED STORIES

Ara Mina now engaged to PITC CEO Dave Almarinez

Ara’s kid understands why she’s marrying Dave, not her dad Pat

/dbs