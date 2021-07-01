Mandauehanons urged to get jabbed with arrival of additional vaccines

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) is encouraging residents to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 especially with the arrival of another 3,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, vaccine czar, said the city received the vaccines yesterday and would mean that the city’s vaccination will continue since the previous allocation will be consumed today.

On the other hand, Dr. Dominga Obenza, city health officer, is encouraging residents who belonged to A1 to A5 categories to get themselves inoculated against the virus as even those vaccinated individuals can still be infected with the virus

She explained that being vaccinated will not mean that someone will not be infected anymore but would only prevent an individual to experience severe symptoms.

Obenza said this also could be prevented by always following the health protocols and always be careful.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Regal Olivia, city treasurer, who was completely vaccinated against COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus yesterday, June 30, 2021.

Oliva received the first dose last March 20 and the second last May 20.

Olivia who is now undergoing quarantine is encouraging the public not to be complacent and to get the jab. She said that she only experienced mild symptoms such as mild cold and loss of smell.

“I really encouraged people to get the vaccine, the vaccine never promises you that you will be exempted from the virus but it can actually control the effects of the virus. It’s very mild compared to the others, “said Oliva.

The city treasurer said that her family members and others who have close contact with her for the past few days were already swabbed. /rcg