Helpful Lapu-Lapu traffic enforcer to get commendation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The City Traffic Management System (CTMS) in Lapu-Lapu City plans to commend their traffic enforcer who assisted a motorist whose vehicle ran out of gas.

Ruben Macayra, 48, of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, told CDN Digital that the incident happened last month at Mepz 3 in Barangay Ibo, around 5:00 pm.

Macayra said that the driver approached him and told him that their vehicle ran out of gasoline.

In a message of the vehicle owner to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan through his Facebook messenger, it told the mayor that Macayra did not hesitate to help him by volunteering to buy gasoline to the nearest gasoline station.

“Nahubsan mi gasolina sa akong partner sa mepz3, bisan busy kaau kay ting gawas sa trabaho ron orasa, iyaha gyud mi gitabangan. Iyaha sa gibyaan ang iyaha partner nga CTMS para mo man sa traffic. Nagkuha gyud siya ug sudlanan ug nipalit ug gasolina,” the vehicle owner said.

“Saludo kaayo mi sa atong mga CTMS ron sa walay pag-duha-duhang pagtabang sa igsi ka Oponganon,” it added.

Macayra said that he did not expect that the vehicle driver would send a message to the mayor because all he wanted to do during that time was just to help.

“Sa amo lang sir, kung naa gani among tabangan, tabang gyud mi. Sa amo pod mga kauban, dili sa ingon nga nanghambog ko or publicity ni, kung unsay inyong matabang, tabang sad mo,” Macayra said.

CTMS head Mario Napule, for his part, said that he is planning to give commendation to Macayra for his dedication to his work.

“Ang akong plano gani, seguro tagaan nato ug kanang ma-appreciate nato ba. Atong tagaan ug commendation ba, ingon ana,” Napule said. /rcg