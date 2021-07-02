Brothers wanted for murder arrested in Minglanilla 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two brothers who were wanted for murdering a pastor in Dumanjug Cebu in 2020 were nabbed via warrant of arrest on Thursday night, July 1, 2021, in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

Almost a week after their warrants were issued last June 24, Daniel Lañojan, 35, and Miguel Lañojan, 32, were arrested in two separate barangays in Minglanilla.

According to Police Lieutenant Zosimo Ravanes, team leader of AKG-VFU lead unit, the two were not aware that they will be served with warrants of arrest as they reportedly filed a counter affidavit last December 2020.

The two arrested individuals also belied the accusations filed against them.

These arrested individuals were accused of killing a pastor, Msgr. Celerino Encarnacion Marco, using an unknown firearm last September 13, 2020 in Sitio Budlasan in Barangay Liong, Dumanjug, Cebu, reportedly over a personal dispute on land and religious affiliation.

The warrants served were issued by Judge Anabelle Robles, assisting judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 69 in Barili town, Cebu last June 24 with no bail recommended.

Ravanes said that Daniel is a resident of Sitio Kamangahan in Barangay Pakigne. He was nabbed in Barangay Tungkil after Ravanes set up a massage service there since the latter also works as a massage therapist.

“Ako na gi-set up si Daniel nga magpahilot ko kay manghilot dala tambal pag ampo man na iyaha. Nakakuha ko ug cell number niya mao ako gi tawagan nga magpahilot ko…Mao to ni adto siya sa lugar nga akong gi ingon,” Ravanes said.

( I set up Daniel for a massage service since he is a massage therapist who includes prayer for healing in his services. I got his cellphone number and I called him for the said service. Then, he went in the area.)

Daniel did not resist arrest.

Two hours after, around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Miguel was also arrested after Ravanes told Daniel to text his brother to go to Barangay Pakigne to help him with his busted motorcycle. Miguel went to the area and there, he was also arrested. He also did not resist arrest.

Ravanes said that they will turn over the warrants to the issuing court on Friday together with the accused. He added that it will depend on the court and the commitment order they will issue on where these two will be detained.

One other accused, Abito Lañojan, is still at large as of this posting.

/bmjo