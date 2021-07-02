Mandaue City kicks off nutrition-month celebration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government is encouraging the public to eat nutritious food in this time of pandemic in order to build a strong immune system.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, the city government kicked off its nutrition month celebration with a colorful and fun assembly at the garden of barangay Subangdaku, wherein the city government distributed vitamin supplements to the children of the city.

Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials and members also organized and participated in a cooking competition using vegetables as main ingredients.

Vegetable seedlings from the Mandaue City Agriculture Office were also distributed.

In line with this year’s nutrition month theme ” Mulnutrisyun patuloy na labanan, First 1,000 days tutukan,” officials highlighted the importance of taking care of the health of infants, especially in their first 1,000 days.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, city health officer of Mandaue, said amid the pandemic, parents, especially pregnant women, really need to take care of themselves as they are carrying their babies. She said nutrition and parents’ condition can affect the health and condition of their babies.

“Gikan sa pagsabak hantod sa pagkataw sa bata niya first 200 days so mao na ang naglangkob said first 1000 days. It’s a good thing nga ato’ng atimanon ato’ng mga bata aning panahona para sa ilang kaayohan nga sakto guys ang kahimsug, sa panglawas then makaapektar na sa sanlibutan,” said Obenza.

Dominga said the the first 1,000 days are very vital as it will contribute to the child’s optimum development.

The officials also emphasized the importance of health and nutrition in this time of pandemic to boost the immune system.

/bmjo