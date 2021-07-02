Two more Lapu barangays declared ‘drug-free’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Two Barangays here were declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee headed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said this after drug surrenderers of these barangays have graduated from the community-based drug rehabilitation program implemented by the city, in coordination with the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

He added that some drug surrenderers were also no longer residing in these barangays.

Lao said that based on their drug list that was certified by their BADAC, Barangay Baring has around 74 drug surrenderers. Barangay Tingo has 36.

“Kaning duha ka barangay they were classified as moderately affected, buot pasabot, naa gyuy presence of users and pushers,” Lao said.

For Lao, the declaration of these two barangays as drug-cleared barangay could boost the morale of the barangay officials, as well the members of the BADAC, to work hard in campaigning against illegal drugs and in maintaining a drug-cleared community.

These barangays will also be subjected to monthly monitoring, to ensure that they can maintain their drug-cleared status.

Earlier, Barangay Caohagan, an islet Barangay in Olango Island, was also declared as a drug-free barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee.

/bmjo