Pinoy junior spikers ready to compete in beach volleyball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Filipino junior spikers in Alexander Iraya and Jayrack Dela Noche will test their mettle in their first international stint, the Third Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships tomorrow, July 3, 2021 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

Iraya and Dela Noche’s pair are seeded eighth in the 13-team competition. They were drawn in Pool A where they will go up against the top-seeded Thailand team along with ninth seed Iran team B.

A total of 13 teams will be competing in the tournament.

Dela Noche and Iraya are both from Victorias City in Negros Occidental. The four-day tournament serves as a qualifier for the International Volleyball Federation U19 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

After this tournament, the duo will head to the Fourth Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships, a qualifier for the FIVB U21 Beach Volleyball World Championships on July 12 that is still held in Thailand.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara wished Dela Noche and Iraya the best of luck.

“Tell the boys no pressure and avoid dehydration and nervousness,” said Suzara in a message to PNVF Board Member Carmela Gamboa, who is accompanying De la Noche and Iraya in Thailand. Enjoy the games, nothing to lose,” said Suzara.

The duo are products of University of Santo Tomas (UST) high school beach volleyball program.

Nakhon Pathom recently hosted the Asian Volleyball Confederation Continental Cup Final, where China and Australia booked the lone women and men’s slots to the Tokyo Olympics respectively.

