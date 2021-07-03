Cebu City shooting: Cops checking if woman’s killing is drug-related

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating if the shooting today, July 3, in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City of a 23-year-old woman that led to her death was a drug-related killing.

This after police found out that some of the relatives of the victim, Gianne Abesia of Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, had allegedly been detained due to illegal drugs.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Rogelio Nedamo Jr., of the Carbon Police Station, however, said that they were still verifying this information.

Nedamo also said that they were still finding out what the motive of the killing of Abesia, who was shot dead while she was sleeping on her bamboo bed at Unit III Carbon Market along F. Gonzales St., in Barangay Ermita at 2:30 a.m. today.

Investigation showed that Abesia was sleeping on her bamboo bed at Unit III Carbon Market when two men approached her. One of them allegedly pulled up Abesia’s right arm, who was awakened by the suddenly pull of her arm and was surprised to see the man with a gun.

She was seen pleading for her life to the shooter when she was shot in the lower part of her body.

The shooter and his companion then walked quickly away from the victim in the direction of Sitio Lutaw Lutaw of the same barangay.

The victim was found dead at the side of the road beside her bed.

Recovered from the crime scene were an empty shell of a caliber .45 pistol and two .45 caliber bullets.

Nedamo said that they were doing a background check on the victim to find out why she was killed and perhaps, identify and arrest her killers.

