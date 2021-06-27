San Fernando cops kill armed shooting suspect in Brgy. Balud

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police killed during this afternoon’s (June 27) hot pursuit operation a 34-year-old suspect of a shooting incident in San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

Rodel Mahinay died after police shot him in the body, said Police Senior Master Sergeant Marvin Ando of the San Fernando Police Station in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Ando said that Mahinay allegedly pulled out a gun as the policemen approached him at past 3 p.m. in Barangay Balud, San Fernando town, prompting the policemen to shoot him first.

Ando, investigator of the case, said that Mahinay went into hiding in Barangay Balud after he killed a vendor and former convict Wendell Villarubin, 34, at past 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, in Purok II, Upper San Isidro, Barangay San Isidro of the same town.

Ando said that they believed that Mahinay killed Villarubin due to a personal grudge.

He also said that they were also investigating if Mahinay killed Villarubin because he was believed to be allegedly a police asset after he was released from prison in 2020.

During the hot pursuit operation against Mahinay on Sunday, the police team noticed that Mahinay was becoming agitated as they approached him and he suddenly pulled out his gun.

Mahinay’s action prompted the policemen to shoot Mahinay in the body.

Ando said that the policemen then called the assistance of the doctor of the San Fernando Rural Health Unit, but the doctor declared Mahinay dead.

The operation against Mahinay was conducted after he was identified as the one who killed Villarubin in Barangay San Isidro on Saturday night.

Initial investigation showed that Mahinay was having a drinking spree with friends near a basketball court in the area when at past 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, when he suddenly asked to be excused.

Ando said that a few minutes later, Mahinay showed up behind Villarubin and shot him at the back of the head.

He then fled from the crime scene and ended up hiding from the police in Barangay Balud.

