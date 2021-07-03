CCTO files 114 cases vs erring drivers in June

MANDUE CITY, Cebu — For the month of June, a total of 114 cases were filed in court for the violation of traffic rules and regulations in Cebu City.

Acting as complainant to these cases is the legal section of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

In an advisory, the CCTO said that the filing of cases could have been avoided if the erring drivers made it a priority to pay the fines for their traffic violations within a period of three working days from the issuance of a citation ticket.

“Ang atong opisina abli sugod Lunes hangtod Biyernes, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” the CCTO advisory read.

(Our office is open from Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Meanwhile, the CCTO reported a drop in the number of citation tickets which they issued last moth.

The traffic office issued a total of 9,773 citation tickets for the period which is less compared to the 14,009 citation tickets that were issued for the month of May.

Enforcers also impounded 724 motorcycles, 76 e-bikes, 9 trucks, 3 PUJs, 7 trisikads, and 15 private vehicles that are without registration documents while its driver was also unable to present a license.

“Kun magatuman lang unta kita sa mga lagda sa trapiko hapsay og haruhay ra unta ang atong mga kadalanan sa syudad sa sugbo,” CCTO said.

(If we only comply with traffic regulations, Cebu City roads will remain orderly.)

