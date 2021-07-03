Cebu City to create group to rescue trees

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — They will be doing a different kind of rescue.

This team that would consist of personnel from Cebu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) would focus especially on the rescue of dying trees, said Ramil Ayuman, the CDRRMO in-charge.

But a formal meeting had yet to be held next week to formally convene the group and discuss their plans, Ayuman said.

He said that their plan to come up with a group that would focus on the rescue of trees in the city was conceptualized on Friday, July 2, after they received reports that the roots of some roadside trees in the city were covered with asphalt.

Before they visited the location, Ayuman said he sough the assistance of CCENRO.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, they managed to rescue two Bagras also known as rainbow eucalyptus or Mindanao gum tree in coordination with Visayas Native Tree Enthusiasts near Pungko-Pungko sa Fuente located along J. Llorente Street.

Ayuman said that these trees could die since their roots were already covered with asphalt making it difficult for the trees to breathe.

After the operation, Ayuman said he suggested to Engineer Editha Peros, the CCENRO head, for them to come up with a group that would focus on the rescue of trees.

“Gabii daghang na nagpadala ug pictures nato nga ang mga kahoy gibutangan ug kadina ug uban gi alambrehan,” he said.

(Last night, many sent pictures of trees in the city, some with chains tied around them while others had barbed wire tied around them.)

But before they could respond to these other requests, Ayuman said that he would have to sit down with Peros and finalize their plan.

“[This is] part of Mitigation program …as part of climate change adoptation program pud,” he told CDN Digital.

Ayuman said that covering tree roots with asphalt could also endanger passing motorists and pedestrians.

He said this was what caused the fallen acacia tree in Barangay Mabolo last month.

RELATED STORIES

Here is a quick rundown of ‘Sa Cebu Ra Ni’ stories of Brgy. Kasambagan

Where Brgy. Kasambagan got its name

/dbs