Make way for Cebu Drag Artists Community! #SupportCebuDrag

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Ever heard of drag queens?

According to Wikipedia, a drag queen is a person, usually male, who uses drag clothing and makeup to imitate and often exaggerate female gender signifiers and gender roles for entertainment purposes.

If you have seen RuPaul’s Drag Race, then this story should excite you.

There’s a drag community in Cebu that is slowly gaining its popularity in town with their creative drag queen looks.

The Cebu Drag Artists Community was founded in October 2020 by three talented drag queens in Cebu, Kat Phischeur (Pierre Lindsey), Dani Hoe (Danilo Pepito Jr.), and Morpha (Charles Francisco).

In an interview with CDN Digitial, Pierre Lindsey shared their humble beginnings and why they decided to create this drag community in Cebu.

“It was the thought of a lack of community for drag artists here in Cebu that encouraged the 3 of us to create one. CDAC is basically a community for drag artists here in Cebu—to gather and showcase every Cebuano drag artist to the Philippines and to the world,” said Lindsey.

Just recently through their Facebook account, this community shared some Cebuano drag looks online that have been creating abuzz.

Although the community is still in its early stages of getting known CDAC is confident that in time this community will grow and soon enough will bring pride to Cebu.

“In one word, it is exciting. Exciting because we are growing as a community. Exciting because people are starting to take notice of Cebuano drag artists and what Cebuano drag artistry is all about. It is exciting because there is so much more to look forward to for the future of drag here in Cebu. So, brace yourselves, because we are just getting started!” he added.

Cebuano drag queens will soon be entertaining everyone on the island and soon enough will be noticed worldwide!

