Gilas back home after Serbia OQT campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas is back in the Philippines following its campaign in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico posted a photo on his Facebook account of the team’s arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Saturday.

While Gilas still has to prepare for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup, the team first has to spend some time in quarantine as per government protocols due to COVID-19.

Gilas bowed out from Olympic contention after it suffered two losses in the group stage qualifiers.

Host Serbia eked out an 83-76 win over Gilas on Thursday before the Dominican Republic handed the young Philippine side a 94-67 beating on Friday.

The national team is expected to head back to Calamba to prepare for the Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia set from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28.

