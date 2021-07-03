Movement launched to provide true agenda of the people

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A group in Cebu City was launched on Saturday, June 3, 2021, to provide the true agenda of the people with the 2022 elections drawing near.

The Movement for Transformative Politics (MTP), also known as Gahum sa Katawhan, held a soft launching today with a Holy Mass at the Sto. Rosario Church in Cebu City.

MTP also released a 12-point agenda which has been consolidated from different communities and sectors as a way of guiding the electorate on who to vote in May 2022.

Hal Atienza, MTP convenor, said the movement will serve as an alternative group to provide the true agenda of the people citing that for how many years, all public concerns and complaints were not solved.

Atienza pointed out that during elections, politicians push their respective platforms and that no one has ever listened to the concerns of the people.

“Ang punto lang nga usahay man gud ang election ba, magsige tag paminaw sa yangungo og programa sa kandidato pero naa bay kandidato nga naminaw sa kon unsay agenda sa katawhan? So atong balihon. Mao ni ang pinakatuyo niya sa Movement for Transformative Politics,” he added.

He also stressed that the main reason why they established the movement is that they wanted politicians to be more pro-people, more proactive, and more sensitive to the needs of their constituents whom they are supposed to serve.

Atienza also questioned why it is not the people who formulate their own agenda, why it is the other way around.

“Nakita pod namo nga it’s about time karon nga panahon sa after more than pila katuig nga ang yangungu ug tinud anay nga panginahanglan sa katawhan di man gihapon makita, di man gihapon matubag, di masulbad… Ang gahom sa katawhan dapat ang tinuoray nga politika, ang pang-gobyerno, iya man sa katawhan…. Ngano og naay maglingkod lagi sa gobyerno dili na paminawn ang katawhan, magpatigbabaw naman ang kahakog, corruption, magpatigbabaw naman ang interest sa pipila ka mga politiko. Pero ang tingog sa katawhan nawala,” he said.

Atienza stressed that through the movement, they could provide platforms in different sectors including women, vendors, youth, senior citizens, laborers, farmers, and fishermen.

The group’s 12-point agenda include the following: dignified life through decent work and livelihood; quality education for all; promote security of tenure; land and housing rights; health is wealth; environment and ecological protection; green economy that generates food and jobs; promote inclusive development for social accountability; make public utilities accessible and affordable; monitor law on ease of doing business; promote women’s development agenda; seniors, LGBTQ, PWD; and partnership with churches. /rcg