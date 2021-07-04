PhilHealth expands dialysis coverage to 144 sessions

MANILA, Philippines — Dialysis patients will now have more dialysis sessions after Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) expanded the coverage from only 90 sessions to 144 sessions.

In a recent circular dated Feb. 17 but released recently, PhilHealth said the expanded benefits apply to PhilHealth members and their dependents diagnosed with chronic kidney disease stage 5 and who are currently enrolled in PhilHealth Dialysis Database.

“This policy covers for all hemodialysis beyond the 90 to a maximum of 144 sessions for CY (calendar year) 2021,” PhilHealth said, adding that the additional 91st to 144th sessions will be purely on an outpatient dialysis basis.

Any unused sessions will not be carried over to CY 2022, PhilHealth added.