Palace on Pacquiao’s corruption allegations: ‘Walang kwenta’

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday dismissed Senator Manny Pacquiao’s corruption allegations as “worthless,” calling it “watusi” instead of an “atom bomb” since the supposed revelations were only generalized and not backed by evidence.

“Watusi. Akala ko atom bomb, ayun pala watusi. Wala po, walang kwenta kasi puro generalized allegations po. Walang particulars, walang specific instance, walang ebidensya,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(It’s just like watusi. I thought it’s an atom bomb, but it’s only watusi. Nothing, it’s worthless because it’s just generalized allegations. Nothing particular, no specific instance, no evidence.)

Over the weekend, Pacquiao said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) are involved in corrupt practices.

Roque chided Pacquiao for initiating an investigation when he would not be present during the probe.

Pacquiao already flew to the U.S. ahead of his boxing match on August 21 against Errol Spence Jr. “Gaya nga po ng sinabi ni Senator [Richard] Gordon, paano naman yan, magpapaimbestiga siya sa Senado pero wala yung proponent? Sino yung magtatanong?” Roque said. (Just like what Senator Gordon said, what will happen when he wants it investigated before the Senate but the proponent is absent? Who will ask the questions?) “Hindi po ganyan ang trabaho ng Senado. Dapat po ayusin muna ang trabaho niya bilang isang senador. Patunayan ang kanyang mga paratang dahil kung hindi po, pulitika lang po talaga ang mga pinagsasasabi ni Senator Pacquiao,” he went on. (That’s not the work you do in the Senate. He should focus on his job as a senator. Prove his allegations, otherwise it’s all politics.) Pacquiao claimed he has documents to prove corruption in several government agencies and said he would refer these to the Senate Blue Ribbon committee for investigation. gsg