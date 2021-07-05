Cebu City optimistic to achieve herd immunity as vaccine turnout picks up

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Local officials here expressed optimism that they may be able to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

This after the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) reported on Monday, July 5, 2021, that the daily average of doses administered has hit close to 5,000.

“Dako kaayong possibility nga makuha nato ang target,” said Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer.

(There’s a huge possibility that we will make the target.)

Ibones said that last week, they were able to administer between 4,200 to 4,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in all of the city’s five vaccination centers.

“Kada adlaw, maka average ta ug 4,500 doses administered in all five vaccination sites. Sa Huwebes naka 4,200 ta and pagka Friday, naabot ta ug 4,900,” said Ibones.

(Everyday we average 4,500 doses administered in all five vaccination sites. On Thursday, we were able to reach 4,200 and on Friday, 4,900.)

“Kung dili pugngan ang mga walk-ins, I think mulapas gyud ta ug 5,000 per day. Kay kung naay dili muabot unya naay walk-in, atong gihapon silang gi-QSL or quick substitution list,” he added.

(If we don’t deny walk-ins, I think we can surpass 5,000 per day. Because if there’s someone who doesn’t come as scheduled and there are walk-ins, we put them at the quick substitution list.)

At this rate, Ibones also said they might exhaust the city’s remaining 5,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Tuesday, July 6.

“Possible mahurot ni tomorrow kay nahibilin ron is only 5,800. Plus kay last week nakapabakuna man ta ug 9,000 kapin. Daghan-daghan gyud atong nabakunahan,” explained Ibones.

(There’s a possibility that it might be consumed by tomorrow because there’s only 5,800 left now. Plus last week, we were able to administer 9,000 plus. We’ve vaccinated a lot already.)

Cebu City reported that they have given COVID-19 vaccines to around 110,000 individuals. It needs to inoculate 700,000 out of its population of 900,000 in order to achieve herd immunity.

With around 25,000 people who are fully vaccinated, Cebu City’s COVID-19 immunization coverage rate as of this week is approximately at 2.78 percent, based on figures from Ibones.

Cebu City is one of the priority areas for the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive outside Metro Manila.

