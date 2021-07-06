Arthaland’s Lucima set to be Cebu’s first sustainable residential condo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 37-storey high-rise is set to become Cebu’s first sustainable residential complex.

Property developer Arthaland on Monday, July 5, 2021, broke ground for its newest project in Cebu, Lucima, which will rise at the Cebu Business Park.

As part of their portfolio of sustainable developments, Arthaland designed Lucima to be ‘the first quadruple-certified sustainable high-rise residential condominium in the country’.

“As you know, with this project, Lucima, we are expanding our footprint in Southern Philippines. And it is envisioned to be the first and only multi-certified sustainable high-rise residential condominium in the country,” said Jaime Gonzalez, president of Arthaland, during a virtual launch on Monday.

Developers behind Lucima also worked with Portugal-based architects Saraiva + Associados in designing the multi-million tower.

Aside from earning a pre-certification for LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold from the U.S. Green Building Council, other sustainable certifications from local and international bodies for Lucima are underway.

These are the WELLTM (WELL Building Standard), EDGE® (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) of World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, and BERDE (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence).

Its first seven floors are dedicated as commercial spaces while the rest will be for the 262 residential units, each to be equipped with an Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), energy-efficient air conditioning and lighting systems, low-flow plumbing, among others.

Lucima’s amenities also included a ‘Potager Garden’ for residents who want fresh and organic produce.

Lucima is expected to be completed within the third quarter of 2025.

Expanding in Cebu

Lucima is Arthaland’s second project for Cebu.

Christopher Narciso, Arthaland Executive Vice President, said their bullish outlook towards Cebu is one of the driving factors why they chose to expand here.

“With regards to expansion, we’re bullish about Cebu in terms of economy, the market. Everything about Cebu, including infrastructural services,” said Narciso.

In 2020, the Phase 1 turnover for Cebu Exchange was made. Located near Cebu I.T. Park, Cebu Exchange is the largest Pre-Certified WELL™ building in the Philippines and the first outside Metro Manila.

Recent reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer stated that as of end-June 2021, Arthaland has completed 88 percent of Cebu Exchange.

The entire development is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021.

