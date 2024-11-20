Yello City @Salinas celebrates reaching the “Vibrant Top”

On November 16, 2024, Gothong Southern Properties (GSP) proudly marked a significant milestone: the topping-off ceremony of Yello City @Salinas, their first-ever residential development.

This exciting event signifies the completion of the building’s structural system, paving the way for a vibrant new community in the heart of Cebu.

A Celebration of Teamwork and Dedication

The ceremony brought together distinguished guests, including GSP’s executive committee, management committee, technical team, and project management. The event commenced with a traditional concrete pour, symbolizing the topping off of the structure, followed by a beam signing – a testament to the collaborative effort and dedication poured into the project.

Gratitude and a Vision for the Future

Jiebie Marie L. Undag, Innovation & Quality Team Head at GSP, delivered a heartfelt keynote address. She expressed sincere gratitude to all teams involved in construction, especially the hardworking crew. Highlighting the significance of reaching the “Vibrant Top,” she acknowledged the collective effort and dedication that brought the project to this point.

She also shared exciting plans for Yello City’s future. “This is no ordinary event for us as this marks the start of our journey in fulfilling our dream of providing you a vibrant community and a home that you deserve in today’s generation and beyond, a home where sustainability is not just the top of mind but the most important or the priority,” she highlighted.

Yello City @Salinas: You Belong Here

Yello City @Salinas is a five-story condo development strategically located in Salinas Extension St., Lahug, Cebu City. Its proximity to key areas – JY Square Mall, Cebu IT Park, Ayala Mall Central Bloc, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, UP Cebu, Tops of Cebu, and Chong Hua Hospital – ensures convenient access to essential services. This first building, part of GSP’s premier township project, is projected for completion by August 2025.

Offering only 117 units and 27 parking spaces across its five floors, Yello City embraces the concept of urban chic living. It provides a unique balance of privacy and accessibility, making it perfect for professionals and families seeking a peaceful yet vibrant environment in Cebu City.

Yello City @Salinas: YOU Connect, YOU Create, YOU Commune

True to its name, Yello City fosters a vibrant lifestyle that prioritizes connection, creativity, and community. Here’s what residents can look forward to:

YOU Connect : Seamless connectivity with property-wide Wi-Fi, backup power for emergencies, and convenient payments via Yello Connect/Yello Pay. A free shuttle service in the prime location further supports a sustainable and convenient lifestyle.

YOU Create : The freedom to personalize their units with Yello City’s Co-Create Package allows residents to tailor their space to their unique preferences before final acceptance.

YOU Commune: Hotel-like amenities, a cozy coffee nook, and concierge services contribute to a luxurious living experience. Yello City fosters tranquility through low-density living within a sustainable community designed for a vibrant lifestyle.

Building Relationships, Building Communities

Gothong Southern Properties remains committed to building lasting relationships with its clients. They create sustainable communities that prioritize comfort, quality, and vibrant living experiences.

To learn more about Yello City @Salinas or inquire about available units, please contact them at 09178494927, email [email protected], or visit their Facebook Pages: @YelloCityatSalinas Official or @GSPropertiesPage.