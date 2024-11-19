BE Pods Lahug: Modern living, elevated

BE Group‘s real estate arm, BE Residences, in collaboration with its hospitality division, BE Hotels and Resorts, is redefining modern living with the launch of BE Pods Lahug.

This innovative concept seamlessly blends luxury, comfort, and community, redefining the traditional hotel experience.

A Celebration of Innovation

The blessing ceremony was graced by Grand Benedicto, CEO and President of BE Group, who expressed his gratitude for the successful completion of the project. He emphasized the transformative impact of BE Pods on both investors and residents.

“We’re committed to delivering value. BE Pods is a testament to that promise, offering exceptional value to our buyers, sellers, and guests,” Grand Benedicto said.

A Haven of Luxury and Convenience

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Cebu City, just a stone’s throw away from the bustling IT Park and Cebu Business Park, BE Pods Lahug offers a serene escape from the urban hustle. Whether you’re a seasoned business traveler seeking a productive retreat, a leisure tourist exploring the city’s wonders, or a local in need of a unique staycation, BE Pods is your ideal urban sanctuary.

Occupying the entire 14th floor of the prestigious BE Residences, this contemporary haven provides 47 thoughtfully designed rooms, ranging from cozy twin deluxe to spacious family suites.

Each room is meticulously crafted to ensure maximum comfort and relaxation, featuring modern amenities like flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi, and well-appointed bathrooms. For added convenience, each room is equipped with a basic cooking facility, refrigerator, and microwave. Family suites offer even more, with a washing machine and a dedicated living and dining area.

An Experience Worth Every Stay

Beyond luxurious accommodations, BE Pods Lahug offers a range of world-class amenities to elevate your stay. Unwind by the resort-style pool, rejuvenate your body at the state-of-the-art fitness center, or release stress in their therapeutic sauna. For families, the kiddie pool and kid’s zone provide endless fun for little ones.

BE Pods Lahug is strategically located and grants you easy access to Cebu City’s top attractions, dining establishments, and shopping destinations. Explore the city’s rich history and indulge in delectable cuisine, or simply relax and recharge in the comfort of your pod.

Your Creative Hub: Be@Work

BE Pods Lahug also offers a co-working space, Be@Work, located on the ground floor. Designed to foster creativity and collaboration, this hub accommodates up to 12 people and features a dedicated meeting room for 6 people. With flexible usage options, including hourly, weekly, and monthly rates. With complimentary drinks and a dynamic atmosphere, Be@Work is the perfect place to work, network, and innovate.

Unforgettable Experiences Await

BE Pods Lahug invites you to experience a new era of modern living. Whether you’re a business traveler, a leisure tourist, or a local seeking a unique staycation, BE Pods offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and style.

Immerse yourself in a world of refined living, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to enhance your stay. Book your experience today and discover the future of urban living at BE Pods Lahug.

For inquiries and reservations, please contact +63322312222 or visit their official Facebook page, @BEPodsLahug.

