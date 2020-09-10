ARTHALAND tops off largest multi-certified green office in the Philippines





With the aim of building better possibilities for future generations, the country’s foremost developer of sustainable green properties, ARTHALAND Corporation, topped off the country’s largest multi-certified green office through a virtual ceremony last September 4, 2020.

The structural topping off of the 39-storey Cebu Exchange office tower, which was broadcast live on social media through online video conferencing with remote attendees from all around the world, was also the first virtual topping-off ceremony organized by a real estate developer in the country.

As ARTHALAND’s first venture in the southern Philippines, Cebu Exchange will be an iconic structure that will reshape the Cebu skyline with 11 hectares of gross floor area located at the gateway of Cebu’s most prestigious and most desirable business center, the Cebu I.T. Park.

Cebu Exchange, envisioned to have a well-balanced business ecosystem composed of comfortable and convenient features, boasts an expansive list of sustainable building technologies, green amenities, and a diverse unit mix where businesses, retail locators, and individuals can thrive in harmony.

Some unique highlights of this premium commercial building include improved indoor air quality, building envelope optimization, and a 100 percent renewable energy source for power.

Spread across the single tower’s various zones are vast landscaped spaces amount to over 2,600 square meters. These lush open spaces have been named the terrace garden, the sky park, and the penthouse deck.

Aside from well-designed interactive leisure spaces, the tower will also incorporate native and endemic plant species to reduce the local ecological impact of the foliage used in the building and will also feature a potager garden with organically grown vegetables and herbs which can be shared by the tenants of the tower.

Prioritizing low emission building materials, the building is also designed for low voltage lighting, energy-saving air-conditioning systems, water-saving plumbing systems and has its own independent greywater recycling system and material recovery facility (MRF) integration.

“In addition to our unwavering commitment to these sustainable features, we continue to deliver projects on time and with the highest standards for excellence in design and quality,” said Jaime C. González, Vice Chairman and President of ARTHALAND.

With strict implementation of health and safety protocols, the construction at the Cebu Exchange is in full swing with the handover of Phase 1 units commencing in September of this year.

Individuals involved with the construction activities are tested upon entry to the site and remain within the construction area under complete protocols and guidelines. Onsite lodging accommodations are also provided during the scheduled work period.

“We look forward to becoming an integral part of the vibrant Cebu community. During these trying times, we hope Cebu Exchange makes a strong case for the need for more sustainable developments,” said González.

On-track to becoming a multi-certified development, Cebu Exchange is already Pre-Certified Gold for USGBC’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®).

The office development has also registered under PhilGBC’s Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE), the IFC World Bank’s Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE®), and IWBI’s WELL™ Building Standard certifications.

As ARTHALAND promises to build sustainable legacies, Cebu Exchange has since been recognized not just locally but internationally. It has been awarded Best Office High Rise Development in the 2019 Japan International Property Awards, Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design at the 2019 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, and as the Best Office Development in the Philippines 2018 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

