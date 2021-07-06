Julia Montes tells story behind long break from showbiz

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mara Hautea Schnittka, more popularly known for her screen name Julia Montes, shares the story behind her decision to take a time off from show business in her recent interview with MEGA Entertainment released on Thursday, July 1.

Julia shared that she flew to Germany to make up for lost time with her father, Martin Schnittka. This was the first and longest time she has spent with him since they met in 2016.

The actress revealed that she really wanted to take some time off from showbiz even before she did ‘Asintado’, her last project before she stayed away from the limelight for more than a year.

“Before “Asintado,” gusto ko na (umalis). Sinasabi ko na, parang gusto kong puntahan si Papa. Parang gusto ko i-try lang ‘yung magpahinga lang du’n sa Germany. Ta’s ang joke ko, gusto kong magpakaanak lang.’Yung ‘di ako magwowork, ta’s anak lang ako muna. And then ‘yun nga, after “Asintado”, sabi ko, parang gusto ko i-fill ‘yung ‘missing years with Papa. Kasi ang tagal, eh. Hindi ko ine-expect na magkikita kami,” Julia explained.

She was in Germany with her father for six months.

According to Julia, she wanted to try being a daughter and simply spend time with her father in Germany. The actress also recollected the time she found out about her father because of her fan.

Julia was swarmed with rumors on why she suddenly left but for her, it was more of a personal journey, no matter what anyone would say.

The Filipino actress began acting as a child on television by playing guest roles and starring in Goin’ Bulilit.

Her big break in showbiz came after her exceptional portrayal of the character Clara Del Valle on the remake of Mara Clara together with Kathryn Bernardo. /rcg

