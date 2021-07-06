Mandaue focuses again on master listing vaccine applicants

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines –Mandaue City is again focusing on the master listing of applicants as vaccine supply is expected to arrive mid-July.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the Mandaue City Vaccine Board, said the remaining doses of vaccines for the second dose of some individuals are estimated to be consumed on Wednesday, July 7, or until Friday, July 9.

The city has also put on hold the vaccination for the first dose since Monday due to limited vaccine supply.

Manatad said that for now, they are focusing more on the master listing.

“Nindot na unta kaayo (momentum) but for now we concentrate more on the the master listing because we anticipate nga this (mid) month maabot na gyud ang volume so dili na ta maproblema sa allocation because we already have the master listed eligible vaccinees. Ato usa sila (first dosers) gipasabot sa situation,” said Manatad.

The city’s implementation of full-blown vaccination registration in its 27 barangays ended last July 1.

Manatad said the city has almost reached the target of 295,000 individuals or 70 percent of the 422,000 city residents.

He said that some barangays have already reached the 70 percent target.

Yesterday, lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Vaccination Operations Center, said the city has already master listed over 208,000 individuals.

The city government has already administered over 54,000 doses. /rcg