Alex Eala, partner cruise into Wimbledon girls doubles second round

MANILA, Philippines—Alex Eala and partner Priska Nugroho put on a masterful performance in their opening match, crushing Erika Matsuda and Valencia Xu, 6-0, 6-0, in the Wimbledon girls’ doubles tournament Wednesday.

Eala, the Filipino ace, and Nugroho, who hails from Indonesia, are the reigning Australian Open champions in their division.

They needed just 32 minutes to dispatch Japan’s Matsuda and the United States’ Xu and enter the second round.

The Southeast Asian duo, who are seeded third in the tournament, were supposed to play on Tuesday but their match was rescheduled to Wednesday due to bad weather.

Eala also had a successful singles debut when she beat Argentina’s Solana Sierra 6-2, 6-4 on Monday.