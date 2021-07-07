Kapatagan Buffalo Braves nip Iligan in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kapatagan Buffalo Braves edged the Iligan City Archangels, 64-56, on Wednesday, July 7, in the second tip-off game of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg at the Ipil Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Buffalo Braves, who were up by just a point entering the second half, unloaded a, 21-4 bomb to lead by 15, 48-33, with 1:30 left in the third frame.

The Archangels, however, retaliated in the fourth canto with their own, 15-4 run to trim their deficit to just one, 51-52.

Power forward Renz Palma then decided to take over for Kapatagan.

After a jumper by Iligan’s Joel Lee Yu, the athletic Palma buried back-to-back daggers in the form of an up-and-under layup and a left-wing triple to increase their buffer to seven, 60-53, with 1:03 left in the game as the Buffalo Braves never looked back.

Palma finished with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Fellow forward Jamil Gabawan added 10 markers and eight boards.

Kapatagan turned the Iligan errors into a fortune, making 16 points off their foes’ 16 turnovers.

Shooting guard Joel Lee Yu paced the Archangels with 16 points and eight rebounds while Magic Marata had 13.

On Friday, the Braves will face the Zamboanga City JPS at 1 p.m., while the Archangels will meet ALZA Alayon at 3 p.m.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 64 – Palma 18, Gabawan 10, Teodoro 9, Monte 6, Alanes 5, Fajarito 4, Inigo 3, Acain 3, Mandreza 2, Sollano 1, Siarot 0, Costelo 0.

Iligan 56 – Lee Yu 16, Marata M. 13, Tamayo 9, Dionson 5, Ballon 3, Andor 3, Marata E. 2, Canon 1, Rabe 0.

Quarterscores: 13-11, 27-26, 48-36, 64-56. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Kapatagan Buffalo Braves eager to make presence felt in VisMin Cup

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/380449/kapatagan-buffalo-braves-eager-to-make-presence-felt-in-vismin-cup#ixzz6zw5J5TFF

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Archangels bank on Iligan youth in VisMin Super Cup hoops campaign

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/378117/archangels-bank-on-iligan-youth-in-vismin-super-cup-hoops-campaign#ixzz6zw5fEMvj

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook