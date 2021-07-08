Cebu City rolls out 9K vaccines on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City is reopening all vaccination sites Thursday, July 8, 2021, for the rollout of 9,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines.

Most of the vaccines are allocated to the New Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) complex at the South Road Properties (SRP) as other sites will be administering second doses.

Robinsons Galleria Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and two University of Cebu (UC) campuses in J. Alcantara street and Banilad will have both first dose and second dose roll-outs.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the City Health Department, said they expect to roll-out the vaccines in three to four days if each site including NOAH average at least 500 vaccinated individuals per day.

Since NOAH is far from general public utility transport routes, the CHD has asked the barangays to provide vehicles for their residents to bring them to NOAH.

“Naghangyo tas mga barangays nga tagaan sad og transport tong ilang mga residente nga scheduled sa NOAH,” said Ibones.

There will be available pick up points at the City Hall as well for buses that would bring the scheduled residents to NOAH.

Ibones said the allocations for Cebu City is improving as the city is provided with more doses than before, allowing the rollout to last more than a day or two.

The doctor hopes that this allocation will continue to be in bulk so that the city will not have to open, shut, and reopen vaccine sites anymore.

/bmjo