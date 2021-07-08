LnB Cebu City president: Closure of Inayawan transfer station is a burden for southern barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The closure of the Inayawan Transfer Station on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, will become a burden for southern barangays.

This was the statement of Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) Cebu City President and ex-officio Councilor Franklyn Ong, following the cease-and-desist order issued by the Environment Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) for the transfer station.

Ong said that the southern barangays rely on the transfer station to dispose of their garbage because traveling to the Binaliw landfill or to Consolacion town in northern Cebu would be costly.

“Ang concerns lang sa mga barangays karon kay ang fuel allocations nga siempre katong naa sa south nga duol sa Inayawan, motravel pa sa Binaliw, dako-dako gyod og konsumo,” said Ong.

The councilor will be pushing for the allocation of immediate funds to increase the fuel allocations especially for directly affected barangays.

In previous statements, the Department of Public Services (DPS) said the contractor will be helping collect garbage from the source.

DPS will also be assisting the barangays in the collection.

The contractor will be disposing to the Consolacion landfill while the DPS trucks will be disposing at the Binaliw Landfill.

Ong hopes the executive department will consider the effects of the closures for the barangays and its residents and provide assistance for them.

The City Council is set to discuss the status of the Inayawan Landfill in a special session on Thursday afternoon, July 8, 2021.

Prior to that, Vice Mayor Michael Rama said he will be pushing to declare a state of emergency in Inayawan due to the closure of the transfer station.

