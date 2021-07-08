Vaccine rollout in Cebu resumes with arrival of 52,000 Sinovac vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Several localities in Cebu, including Cebu City, are expected to resume the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

This after Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), confirmed the arrival of 52,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac on Wednesday morning, July 7.

Based on VVOC’s data, the new batch of Sinovac vaccines will be allocated to local governments in Metro Cebu, in which Cebu City receives the lion’s share of 18,000 doses.

Other local governments that were allocated with a new supply of COVID-19 vaccines included Mandaue City with 8,000 doses, Lapu-Lapu City with 8,500, Talisay City with 5,550, Naga City with 5,550, Minglanilla with 2,000 and Consolacion with 2,000.

The Project Balik Buhay (PBB), the public-private partnership program in Cebu vs. COVID-19, were also given 2,440 doses of the China-made vaccines.

To recall, several vaccine rollouts in Cebu, especially in the capital Cebu City, were temporarily stopped a few days ago as the supply of vaccines have been exhausted.

Central Visayas, where Cebu belongs, has already received a total of 879,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the national government.

/bmjo