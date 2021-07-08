DepEd-7 to parents: Plant fruits and vegetables for children

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is urging parents to plant fruits and vegetables and teach their children to consume such nutritious food while they are still young.

DepEd-7 director Salustiano Jimenez said in an interview on Thursday, July 8, 2021, that they are advocating this in line with the celebration of Nutrition month this July.

“We keep on encouraging the parents nga kon mahimo kana, we advocate nga ang mga bata pakan-on gyud og nutritious foods, labi na gyud ang fruits and vegetables and then mao na nga ato pod gi-encourage sila to plant vegetables sa ilahang backyard,” said Jimenez, hoping that this will be done not only in the month of July but for a whole year.

“At least wala nata’y mga bata nga kanang severely wasted or wasted because good ang ilang nutrition. So mao na atong mga gipang advocate,” he added.

According to UNICEF South Asia, severely wasted children are more likely to die because their immunity to infections is weak due to lack of nutrients.

Jimenez said they launched their month-long acticity last Monday, July 5, wherein they conducted webinars and presentations about health. He also emphasized that the regional office themselves have planted vegetables.

Jimenez, meanwhile, lauded the Sugbusog Program of the Province of Cebu, wherein all Cebuanos, including the learners, teachers, and parents are encouraged to plant the seeds provided for them.

“It a very laudable program nga it can also help sustain the needs of our people specially the children’s needs kay og atong mga bata naa silay mga makaon nga vegetables, ug sa mga tawo nga walay income. At least og magtanom og mga utanon or mga spices, so wala na gyud sila kaayoy kinahanglang paliton,” he said.

With the free seeds provided by the government, Jimenez emphasized that all the schools and parents need to do is just to plant and allot a space in their backyards.

He said this will also help schools during the feeding programs as that this can provide vegetables needed as ingredients.

