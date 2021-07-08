95,000 are fully vaccinated in Cebu so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Four months since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout here began, at least 95,000 individuals in the entire island of Cebu are already fully vaccinated.

Latest data from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) showed that 95,635 people have already received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of July 6, 2021.

Of this number, 46,692 are from Cebu City, 26,553 from Cebu province, 14,592 from Mandaue City, and 7,798 from Lapu-Lapu City.

The same report stated that a total of 432, 941 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Cebu, in which 337,306 happened to be first doses.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the VVOC, welcomed this development.

“Our performance has been very good despite the lack of supplies (of vaccine). We managed to find ways to inoculate as many people as possible,” said Loreche in a mix of Cebuano and Tagalog.

The entire island of Cebu, according to the 2015 census, has a total population of 4,632,359.

With 95,635 fully inoculated against COVID-19, the immunization coverage rate here, as of July 6, is approximately 2.05 percent.

Local officials here are aiming to vaccinate 70 percent of the population in order to achieve the so-called herd immunity before 2021 ends.

This meant that they still need to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to around 3.1 million residents on or before December 31.

Cebu is among the priority areas of the national government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive outside Metro Manila.

