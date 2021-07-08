Cebu City to increase fuel allocations, augment garbage trucks in southern barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be increasing fuel allocations for 34 barangays in the South District.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said they met with the barangay chiefs of the South District to address their concerns with the closure of the Inayawan Transfer Station.

He said the barangays were concerned with the turnaround time of their garbage trucks and the increased fuel needed for the daily disposal to the Binaliw Landfill.

With this Mayor Edgardo Labella has instructed the Department of General Services (DGS) to increase the fuel allocation for the affected barangays.

“For one, niorder na si Mayor nga inegotiate ang atoang landfill nga makalabay ta directly sa landfill. Ang necessary effect ani niya kay ang mga barangays motaas ilang fuel consumption. Si Mayor naginstruct na nga iincrease ang ilang fuel allocation,” said Casas.

DGS head, Laywer June Maratas, said the affected barangays will receive an additional 200 liters each.

“I was instructed by Mayor to augment fuel allocation of barangay garbage trucks. The increased fuel allocation will be taken from Cebu City’s own supply. Perhaps we can start with an increase of 200L per month per garbage truck. Then let’s see if it is enough,” said Maratas.

Aside from the fuel allocations, the Department of Public Services (DPS) has clustered the 34 barangays into five groups to easily deploy additional garbage trucks.

The DPS and the third-party contractual hauler have 23 total trucks to be deployed to assist the southern barangays.

This will hopefully balance out the long turnaround time for garbage trucks disposing of in the Binaliw Landfill.

DPS head, Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, said they will coordinate with the barangays for the schedules of collection and areas where garbage still needs collection.

Casas said that they will not rescind the city’s contract with the third-party contractor because as of now, the city needs their services for the disposal more than ever.

The city trusts the Environment Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) to impose the necessary sanctions on the transfer station owner for the violation of environmental laws.

The city’s focus would be to ensure that the collection and the disposal will remain unhampered despite the closure of the transfer station.

Anyway, when the cease and desist order is lifted, the city can use the transfer station again, Casas said.

“We hope nga macorrect nang defects as soon as possible,” he Casas.

Casas assured the public that the city has the garbage system under control and has never lost control of it.

He also assured the barangays that the city government is prepared to assist them during the closure of the transfer station. /rcg

