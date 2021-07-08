2020 Census: Central Visayas hits 8M

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The population in Central Visayas has reached eight million, the latest census from the government showed.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday, July 7, released the 2020 Census of Population and Housing (CPH) after the Office of the President issued Proclamation No. 1179 on July 6, 2021, declaring the results of their most recent census report as official.

PSA placed the population of the Philippines, as of May 1, 2020, at 109,035,343. The last census made was in 2015 in which the country’s total population back then was still at 100,981,437.

In Central Visayas, state statisticians recorded a total of 8,081,988 individuals residing in the region, up by 1.88 percent from 7,396,898 in 2015.

Around 64 percent of the region’s residents are from Cebu island after the total count from the province and its three highly urbanized cities reached 5,151, 274.

Cebu province’s population as of May 1, 2020 is at 3,325,385. Its capital, Cebu City, is 964,169. Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City have population counts of 497,604 and 364,116 respectively.

Meanwhile, the population in neighboring provinces are as follows: Bohol – 1,394,329, Negros Oriental – 1,432,990, and Siquijor – 103,395.

Central Visayas is the fourth region with the biggest population, next to Central Luzon with 12,422,172. Calabarzon, with 16,195,042, has the largest population base. It was followed by the National Capital Region with 13,484,462.

National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Dennis Mapa, in a press release, said the 2020 CPH included Filipinos in Philippine embassies, consulates, and missions abroad.

Mapa also extended gratitude to those who helped their agency complete the 2020 census report.

“In light of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the PSA has proudly overcome unprecedented challenges to collect and produce high-quality data that are critical in decision-making for good governance, development planning, risk reduction and crisis response, social welfare programs, and business market analyses, among others,” said Mapa.

“The PSA would like to extend its utmost appreciation to the public for their support and response to the 2020 CPH despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The 2020 CPH is the country’s 15th Census of Population and 7th Census of Housing since 1903, PSA said. /rcg

