Specialists open training camp at Barangay Ibabao-Estancia gym

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Mindanao leg gets going, the reigning Visayas leg champions of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue, will officially start their training camp on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The Barangay Ibabao-Estancia multi-purpose gymnasium will be the team’s official practice venue to prepare for the grand finals of the VisMin Cup, where they will face the champion team of the Mindanao leg.

This development was confirmed by no less than team owner Ricky Verdida on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The Mindanao leg is currently being held in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Like the Mindanao leg, the Specialists’ training camp was also rescheduled several times because management wanted the camp to start simultaneously with the Mindanao leg’s tip-off.

Originally, the team was supposed to start their training camp last July 2.

However, due to the quarantine status in Mindanao, the Mindanao leg was postponed twice. But last Wednesday, the hardcourt action featuring nine teams finally kicked off.

The setting up of the Specialists’ training camp at the Barangay Ibabao-Estancia multi-purpose gym was approved by the Mandaue City LGU and barangay officials.

The Specialists are best known for their stunning upset of the heavily-favored MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars, 2-1, in their best-of-three finals series last May in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The Aquastars were the first to advance to the championship round of the Visayas leg after sweeping the eliminations while the Specialists had to go through the stepladder wringer.

Comprising the Specialists are finals MVP Christopher “Ping” Exciminiano, Visayas leg Mythical Five Gryann Mendoza along with Jonel Bonganciso, Red Cachuela, Al Francis Tamsi, Phil Mercader, Bernie Bregondo, Michole Solera, Dyll Roncal, Monic Soliva, Rhaffy Octobre, Joseph Nalos, Steve Castro, Gileant Delator, and Shaquille Imperial.

The coaching staff is headed by Mike Reyes with assistant coaches are Bong Begontes, Jax Bautista, and Vince Urot. /rcg