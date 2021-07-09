bai Hotel Cebu sees 90% of employees vaccinated

bai Hotel Cebu’s thrust in keeping the health and safety of their guests a priority starts with their team members as nearly all its employees are fully vaccinated.

One can ensure a safe and enjoyable staycation knowing that bai hotel Cebu, led by General Manager Alfred Reyes, comply with government health protocols and that employees themselves are doing their part to protect one another by being vaccinated.

Currently, it is indeed a must to be keen on protocols and bai Hotel Cebu certainly exceeds beyond words. The moment one steps into the hotel, their pledge of “bai cares” rings true, with constant reminders to wear face shields and face masks on shows how they focus on health and safety.

With hopes to combat this pandemic, bai Hotel Cebu is indeed doing their part, as they are also a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp earner and has been accredited by the DOT of the Safety Seal that ensures guests that the establishment follows health and safety protocols.

They have been granted a Multiple-Use Certification by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Health (DOH) and it should not worry guests who are planning to stay for leisure as the hotel has assigned elevators and entrances for those who will check-in for quarantine.

For more information on bai Hotel Cebu’s safety protocols, you can contact them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook, bai Hotel Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL