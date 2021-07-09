As a commitment to its guests, bai Hotel Cebu receives the first Safety Seal Certification that affirms an establishment is compliant with the minimum public health standards set by the government and uses or integrates its contact tracing with StaySafe.ph

The ceremony was done during a joint awarding ceremony last June 23, 2021 held at bai Hotel Cebu. The activity was spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Tourism.

For more information on bai Hotel Cebu’s new normal protocols, one can check their website at baihotels.com.ph or follow their Facebook page at bai Hotel Cebu or contact them at (032) 888 2500.

bai Hotel Cebu aims to provide a worry-free and safe environment for everyone. With safety protocols in place such as wearing of face masks and face shields, social distancing, frequent reminders on handwashing, sanitary measures such as using UV lights to disinfect bags and guests upon entry, no-contact payments, and health declarations via StaySafe.ph app has always been observed and implemented.

