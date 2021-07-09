Among now Greek letter-named COVID variants, Delta draws biggest fear

Sensitivity of infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants to neutralizing antibodies

“In individuals that were not previously infected with SARS Cov2, a single dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely induced neutralizing antibodies against variant Delta,” the researchers said.

Two doses appeared to be effective against Delta, the researchers said. Two doses of Pfizer are 60 percent effective while the same of AstraZeneca is 88 percent effective against Delta.

According to the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update by WHO, as of July 6, a total of 104 countries have reported either imported cases or community transmission of the Delta variant.

Scientific data showed that these countries have the most Delta cases:

UK: 101,041

India: 9,422

US: 6,932

Germany: 2,077 cases

Canada: 1,711 cases

Portugal: 1,505 cases

Sweden: 1,136 cases

Spain: 1,101 cases

Denmark: 1,057 cases

Singapore: 1,012 cases

Cases in PH

The UP-Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC) and UP-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) reported that as of July 4, a total of 19 cases of Delta variant has been recorded in the country.

Eighteen of those cases were already marked as recovered while one patient died.

The first two cases of the variant in the Philippines—two seafarers with no known history of travel to India—had been confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) on May 11.

First 2 COVID-19 India variant cases in PH confirmed



READ: What to do to prepare for Delta variant surge

Alpha variant (B.1.1.7)

Previously identified as the UK variant, the Alpha variant was said to be detected in the UK in December 2020.

However, an earlier statement by the UK government said that the variant might have possibly emerged as early as September “and then circulated at very low levels in the population until mid-November.”

A study published last March and cited by CDC said that the variant was 43 percent to 90 percent more transmissible.

WHO, in its latest weekly report, also said the Alpha variant may cause an increased risk of hospitalization and “possible increased risk of severity and mortality.”

According to WHO, the variant has been detected in 172 countries worldwide.

The top five countries with the most Alpha variant cases were:

UK: 265,686 cases

US: 193,844 cases

Germany: 101,253 cases

Denmark: 59,725 cases

Sweden: 53,986 cases

The latest data showed that the Philippines has so far had 1,217 cases of Alpha variant.

Majority of the infected individuals—1,163—have already recovered. So far there are still seven active cases and 47 deaths caused by the Alpha variant.

DOH on Jan. 13 confirmed the variant has reached the Philippines.

TIMELINE: The new Covid-19 variant from overseas to PH

The first Filipino Alpha patient, who came from Dubai tested positive shortly after arriving in the Philippines.

By Jan. 26, the DOH announced local transmission of Alpha variant in Bontoc, Mountain Province following the detection of 12 cases in the town.

Beta variant (B.1.351)

The CDC said the B.1.351 variant was initially discovered in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, in samples dating back to early October 2020.

The variant was reported to WHO on Dec. 18.

It had been initially named as South African variant.

In December, WHO said preliminary studies on Beta suggested that it is “associated with a higher viral load, which may suggest a potential for increased transmissibility.”

On July 6, WHO noted that recent studies found increased transmissibility of Beta.

The possibility of increased hospitalization because of Beta has not been confirmed, according to WHO.

WHO said Beta had been detected in 122 countries.

Among these were:

South Africa: 6,095 cases

US: 2,284 cases

Sweden: 2,282 cases

Germany: 2,186 cases

France: 2,053 cases

In the Philippines, the UP-PGC and UP-NIH have discovered 1,386 cases of Beta—12 active cases, 1,327 recoveries, and 47 deaths.

Six cases of Beta were logged in the Philippines on March 2. Two OFWs returning home were among the carriers.

DOH detects 6 cases of South African variant of COVID-19, 30 new cases of UK variant

Gamma variant (P.1)

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) of Japan detected the P.1 variant of SARS CoV2 on Jan. 6 in four travelers from Brazil who were tested during routine screening at the Haneda Airport on Jan. 2.

According to preliminary data, the Gamma has potential to increase transmissibility or re-infection of those who had recovered from COVID.

A study cited by CDC said a sudden surge in COVID cases in Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, was being blamed on Gamma.

As of July 4, 74 countries have detected cases of Gamma, said WHO.

Lambda variant (C.37)

Unlike Delta, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma which are all categorized as variants of concern, the Lambda variant—said to have originated in Peru—is still being studied.

The Lambda variant is feared to be “more infectious” than the Delta variant by some researchers.

Still, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, has clarified that there is still not enough information to say that it is “more transmissible.” Lambda COVID-19 strain not yet a ‘variant of concern,’ says WHO The variant has yet to be detected in the Philippines. However, it was already found in 31 countries. Most cases were recorded in Chile with a total of 840 cases. It was followed by the US with 635 cases, Peru with 242, Germany with 99, and Mexico with 98 infections. No Lambda variant yet in PH – DOH Theta variant (P.3) Japan first detected the Theta variant on March 13 after testing samples collected from a COVID-positive patient from the Philippines. Japan detects possibly more infectious mutated B.1.1.28 Covid variant from PH traveler

According to WHO, the Theta, previously called the “Philippine variant,” was initially marked as a variant of interest on March 24. However, it was eventually declassified as a variant. Aside from Japan and the Philippines, the Theta variant was also reported in 12 other countries including the US, Germany, Malaysia, and China. The UP-PGC and UP-NIH listed a total of 166 cases of the Theta variant. TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .