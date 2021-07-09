Mandaue City College notes increase in number of enrollees

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City College is expecting an increase in enrollment this year compared to last year.

Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, OIC administrator of the Mandaue City College, said that for the school year 2021-2022, MCC data, as of July 9, 2021, showed that there were already 114 enrollees.

Mayol said considering that the early enrollment just started last month, it is big enough compared to last school year where they didn’t even reach a hundred enrollees.

“Kalabanan mudaghan ang enrollees if duol na, month before (end), ” said Mayol.

Mayol believed that this is because people are now used and have already adapted to the new normal unlike during the height of the pandemic when the public was caught by surprise.

She also cited the loss of livelihood during the pandemic as one reason why a lot of students were not able to enroll last year.

She said that the free tuition of the Unified Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education Act. or UniFAST that started two years ago also contributed to the slight increase of enrollees.

Before the MCC excluding miscellaneous fees has over P7,000 tuition fee for the whole year.

Based on their data, there were over 2,500 enrollees during the 2019-2020 school year and just a little over 2,000 enrollees during the 2020-2021 school year.

The MCC 2021-2022 school year would open on September 6.

Meanwhile, the MCC is thankful to the city government for the construction of the P29.5 million 12 modular rooms.

The classrooms that can accommodate around 25 students in the new normal set-up and has their own comfort room per classroom will be used when face-to-face classes are allowed to resume.

Mayol said before, they used tents as extension rooms because of the lack of classrooms. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Private schools may now start classes for S.Y. 2021-2022

Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1451123/deped-private-schools-may-now-start-classes-for-s-y-2021-2022#ixzz707h2wnzY

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

50 public schools in Central Visayas ready for in-person classes

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/369788/50-public-schools-in-central-visayas-ready-for-in-person-classes#ixzz707hTmMJ5

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook