Capitol pledges P10M for Naga Boardwalk rehab

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government has pledged financial assistance worth up to P10 million for the rehabilitation of Naga City’s Boardwalk.

Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet, reported that Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has granted the local government of Naga cash aid of P10 million.

The funds will be used to improve the Boardwalk, one of the city’s popular tourist destinations, and which is located a few meters away from the Naga City Hall.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said they needed to replace the wooden structures of the Boardwalk with “more durable materials.”

“For the replacement sa kahoy sa Boardwalk kay na wear-and-tear na bitaw. Daan na siya, more than five years naman sad. So karun, ilisan na gyud nato ug more durable composite WPC (Wood-Plastic Composite),” Chiong said in the same report from Sugbo News.

(We will be using the funds to replace the wooden boards of the Boardwalk since it has been worn and torn. These are old wooden board, and have been there for more than five years. So now, we really have to replace them with more durable WPC.)

Garcia recently visited Naga City, a fifth-class component city located approximately 25 kilometers south of Cebu City, for the Capitol’s “Caravan of Provincial Government Services.”

Construction for Naga City’s Boardwalk, also referred to as The Baywalk, began in 2015 in which the city government spent around P50 million. The attraction was first opened to the public in 2017. / dcb

