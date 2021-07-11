Clarin Sto. Niño unleash Wilson-Lastimosa duo to beat Roxas Vanguards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fantastic duo of John Wilson and Carlo Lastimosa put on an impressive show for the Clarin Sto. Niño in beating the Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards, 72-66, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Ipil Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Lastimosa scored 22 points on 8-of-15 field goals while Wilson tallied 15 markers, 4 dimes, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds to keep their team unbeaten and take the early lead in the standings with, 2-0 (win-loss) record.

Down 52-63 with 3:23 left in the game, Roxas climbed all the way back to within three with 33.5 ticks left after a 12-4 run, 64-67.

In the ensuing play though, Clarin’s Lastimosa went all the way to the hoop for the easy basket to give his team the much needed cushion, 69-64, with 27.4 seconds remaining.

The Vanguards opened the fourth quarter with five unanswered points to trim their deficit to just two but Sto. Niño retaliated with a 12-3 blitz to restore order, 63-52.

“Focused lang kami hanggang matapos yung laro. Finish strong lang hanggang dulo kahit nakahabol yung Roxas,” said Sto. Niño coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

(We were focused until the end of the game. Finish strong until the end even if Roxas tried to keep up.)

Big man Joseph Eriobu also delivered for Clarin with 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Jhong Bondoc came through with 15 markers and 8 boards while Lester Reyes added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Vanguards, who fell to 0-2 to be at the bottom with Iligan.

Vanguard Jordan Intic was fouled out early after being hit with a flagrant foul penalty 2 at the 3:24 mark of the third period.

The Scores:

Clarin 72 – Lastimosa 22, Wilson 15, Eriobu 14, Raymundo 7, Hayes 4, Marcelino 4, Palattao 2, Pancho 2, Baetiong 2, Mangahas 0, Fuentes 0, Pagente 0.

Roxas 66 – Bondoc 15, Reyes 13, Jaime 9, Najorda 8, Casino 7, Sta. Ana 5, Castro 4, Intic 2, Elmejrab 2, Camacho 1, Velasco 0, Tempio 0, Deles 0.

Quarterscores: 17-10, 32-25, 51-44, 72-66

