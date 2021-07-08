Dechos’ triple push Explorers past Vanguards in VisMin Super Cup thriller

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shooting guard Von Lloyd Dechos sank the go-ahead triple as the Pagadian Explorers scored a pulse-stopping, 82-80 overtime win over the Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg at the Ipil Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Down by a point in the last minute, homegrown player Dechos drained a three-pointer from the right corner to put the Explorers ahead for good.

Pagadian though had four chances to extend its lead, but Keanu Caballero and Jeric Serrano missed all their free throws, giving Roxas one last chance to force another overtime or win the game.

However, Roxas’ veteran power forward Chito Jaime’s prayer-packed three rimmed out of the basket to hand the Explorers the cardiac victory.

Tied at 68-all with 3.5 seconds left in the fourth period, the Vanguards’ JK Casiño launched a triple from the right-wing which missed its target forcing the game into overtime.

Caballero and John Edros Quimado led Pagadian with 12 points apiece in the game delayed for 12 minutes by a power shortage.

Also hipping in 10 markers each were Dechos, Christian Manalo, and Rich Guinitiran.

The Vanguards’ Jhong Bondoc and Leo Najorda canned 15 points each, but the former fouled out with 40.8 ticks left in the fourth.

The Explorers will take on Zamboanga City JPS on Tuesday, July 13, at 1 pm while the Vanguards continue to hunt for their first win on Sunday against Clarin Sto. Niño at 3 pm.

The Scores:

Pagadian 82 – Quimado 12, Caballero K. 12, Guinitaran 10, Manalo 10, Dechos 10, Villaver 8, Serrano 7, Acaylar 5, Saludsod 3, Demigaya 2, Pamaran 2, Benitez 1, Bolotaolo 0, Caballero R. 0, Divas 0.

Roxas 80 – Najorda 15, Bondoc 15, Sta. Ana 14, Reyes 13, Castro 7, Jaime 6, Velasco 2, Elmejrab 2, Camacho 2, Casino 2, Deles 2, Intic 0, Rifarial 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0.

Quarterscores: 14-20, 35-38, 58-54, 68-68, 82-80. /rcg

READ: Gerald Anderson won’t see action in VisMin Super Cup

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/386805/gerald-anderson-wont-see-action-in-vismin-super-cup#ixzz701VVax70

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook